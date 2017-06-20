Canes qualifying offers to McGinn, Di Giuseppe, Chelios
The Carolina Hurricanes on Monday made some personnel decisions, signing forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Trevor Carrick to one-year contracts and extending qualifying offers to forwards Brock McGinn and Phil Di Giuseppe and defenseman Jake Chelios. Forward Andrej Nestrasil, who played 19 games for the Hurricanes last season and 115 in parts of three seasons, did not receive a qualifying offer.
