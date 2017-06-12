Canes promote Bennett, Burniston

The Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday announced the team has named Doug Bennett as head athletic trainer and Bill Burniston as head strength and conditioning coach. Brian Maddox, who previously served as head athletic trainer for the team's AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, joins the Hurricanes as assistant athletic trainer.

