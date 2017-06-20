Canes lose Brickley to Vegas in NHL expansion draft
In a surprise move in the NHL expansion draft, In a surprise move, the Vegas Golden Knights selected forward Connor Brickley from the Canes. Brickley, 25, played 69 games for the Charlotte Checkers in 2016-17 The Carolina Hurricanes have lost a player in the NHL expansion draft, but not one who was on their roster last season.
