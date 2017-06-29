Calgary Flames acquires goaltender Ed...

Calgary Flames acquires goaltender Eddie Lack in trade with Carolina Hurricanes

Goalie Eddie Lack and defenceman Ryan Murphy were acquired by the Calgary Flames on Thursday night in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. Lack, a native of Norrtalje, Sweden, spent the 2016-17 season in Carolina where he picked up eight wins in 19 games along with a .902 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average.

