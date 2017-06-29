Calgary Flames acquires goaltender Eddie Lack in trade with Carolina Hurricanes

Goalie Eddie Lack and defenceman Ryan Murphy were acquired by the Calgary Flames on Thursday night in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. Lack, a native of Norrtalje, Sweden, spent the 2016-17 season in Carolina where he picked up eight wins in 19 games along with a .902 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average.

