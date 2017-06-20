Bryan Bickell, NHL career cut short b...

Bryan Bickell, NHL career cut short by multiple sclerosis, talks life after hockey

The three-time Stanley Cup champion is taking his MS diagnosis in stride, enjoying the unexpected perks of an unexpected retirement. In Bryan Bickell's new life, he has a permanent home for the first time in years, a beer created in his likeness, and more time than ever to spend with his wife and two young daughters.

