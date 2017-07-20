A Look Back at Jim Rutherford's Tenure
Former Carolina Hurricanes general manager Jim Rutherford is now a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion at the helm of the Pittsburgh Penguins . Rutherford deserves a lot of credit for what he did to bring Carolina to two Stanley Cup Finals in 2002 and 2006 and to an Eastern Conference Final in 2009.
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
