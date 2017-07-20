A Look Back at Jim Rutherford's Tenure

A Look Back at Jim Rutherford's Tenure

Former Carolina Hurricanes general manager Jim Rutherford is now a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion at the helm of the Pittsburgh Penguins . Rutherford deserves a lot of credit for what he did to bring Carolina to two Stanley Cup Finals in 2002 and 2006 and to an Eastern Conference Final in 2009.

