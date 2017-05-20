2017 Stanley Cup Final: Game 2 Recap ...

2017 Stanley Cup Final: Game 2 Recap - Second Verse, Same as the First, Penguins Win 4-1

After watching Game 2, a phrase that my Dad who served in the Army for 20 years used to say popped into my head: SSDD . The Pittsburgh Penguins took home a 4-1 win Wednesday in almost the exact same fashion as their Game 1 win.

