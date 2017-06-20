2017 NHL Expansion Draft: NHL Release...

2017 NHL Expansion Draft: NHL Releases 30-Team List of Protected Players

2 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

After a 30-minute dramatic delay, the NHL has released the official list of each team's protected players for the Vegas expansion draft. By the time the official list was released, most of the team lists had already been leaked by various members of the media, but to no one's surprise, the team managed by Fort Knox Francis was not one of them.

Chicago, IL

