2017 NHL Draft: Carolina Hurricanes Select Martin Necas with the 12th Overall Pick

After an interesting first 11 picks, the Carolina Hurricanes elected to keep the #12 pick and select Martin Necas, a center from the Czech Republic. Necas is the 5th ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting.

