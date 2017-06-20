2017 NHL Draft: Carolina Hurricanes Select Martin Necas with the 12th Overall Pick
After an interesting first 11 picks, the Carolina Hurricanes elected to keep the #12 pick and select Martin Necas, a center from the Czech Republic. Necas is the 5th ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting.
