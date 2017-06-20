2017 NHL Awards: The Real Winner is A...

2017 NHL Awards: The Real Winner is All of Us

In an all too predictably awkward hybrid event, the NHL tonight announced their annual award winners alongside the new Vegas Golden Knights roster. There were poorly-timed fist bumps, terrible jokes that inevitably fell flat, and a few incredibly touching moments, like this one: Oh you thought you were done crying about Bryan Bickell ? No chance.

