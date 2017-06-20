2017 NHL Awards: The Real Winner is All of Us
In an all too predictably awkward hybrid event, the NHL tonight announced their annual award winners alongside the new Vegas Golden Knights roster. There were poorly-timed fist bumps, terrible jokes that inevitably fell flat, and a few incredibly touching moments, like this one: Oh you thought you were done crying about Bryan Bickell ? No chance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC