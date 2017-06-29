#1 Center dilemma solved
If The Oilers give McDavid the 8 year $13.25M contract that is rumored to be coming his way, The Hurricanes MUST offer sheet Draisaitl. There is no way the Oilers will be able to give Draisaitl the money he deserves.
