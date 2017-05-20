The Carolina Hurricanes could have th...

The Carolina Hurricanes could have the best draft in the NHL

17 hrs ago

While most of the hockey nation is biting their nails at the heart-pounding conference finals series, many teams have been planning and formulating strategies for the upcoming 2017 NHL draft. The Carolina Hurricanes hold 10 total picks, including the No.12 overall pick with three second-round picks, two third-round picks, with one pick apiece in the final four rounds.

Chicago, IL

