Storm Debris: Media Darling Edition
The newest member of the Carolina Hurricanes made the rounds on the media circuit this week, capping it off with a visit to PNC Arena on Wednesday to meet the local media in person. Hear what he had to say about the trade and his contract decision, how he expects to contribute in his new role, and his plans for making himself part of the team and community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
