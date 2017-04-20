Scott Darling Trade: What to Expect f...

Scott Darling Trade: What to Expect from the former Chicago Blackhawk with the Carolina Hurricanes

Before even signing a contract to assure his future with the Carolina Hurricanes , pending UFA Scott Darling has already been dubbed the Canes' Next Big Thing in net. A three-year backup to Corey Crawford and a 2015 Stanley Cup champion after years of toiling in the lower leagues of hockey, Darling's had a long road to get where he is, and the time seems right for the 28-year-old.

