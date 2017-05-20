's 2017 Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Stanley Cup Final
One more round to go in the 2017 Canes Country Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge benefitting the Bryan and Amanda Bickell Foundation, and after an exciting third round we have a great competition for the grand prize this year: six players within ten points of the lead, and nine with a chance to win the pick 'em with a perfect performance in the Stanley Cup Final . At this point, the grand prize is out of reach for folks who haven't entered yet, but please feel free to enter anyway! You'll benefit a great cause, and if you get it exactly right you'll have some bragging rights, at the very least.
