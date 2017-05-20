's 2017 Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: S...

's 2017 Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Stanley Cup Final

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Canes Country

One more round to go in the 2017 Canes Country Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge benefitting the Bryan and Amanda Bickell Foundation, and after an exciting third round we have a great competition for the grand prize this year: six players within ten points of the lead, and nine with a chance to win the pick 'em with a perfect performance in the Stanley Cup Final . At this point, the grand prize is out of reach for folks who haven't entered yet, but please feel free to enter anyway! You'll benefit a great cause, and if you get it exactly right you'll have some bragging rights, at the very least.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Cuba
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,355,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC