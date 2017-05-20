Reports: Chicago Blackhawks consideri...

Reports: Chicago Blackhawks considering hiring Ulf Samuelsson as assistant coach

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman pledged change to 'Hawks fans after the Blackhawks were swept by the Nashville Predators . Unfortunately for the Carolina Hurricanes organization, change may come in the form of Charlotte Checkers head coach Ulf Samuelsson.

