Predators coach Peter Laviolette joins an elite group with another trip to Stanley Cup Final

Predators coach Peter Laviolette didn't seem overly impressed that in guiding his team to a six-game elimination of the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference finals he became only the fourth coach in NHL history to lead three teams to the Stanley Cup Final. Laviolette, who won the Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 and led the Philadelphia Flyers to the Cup Final in 2010, joined Dick Irvin, Scotty Bowman and Mike Keenan in the small ranks of coaches who have led three teams to the Cup Final.

