Predators coach Peter Laviolette joins an elite group with another trip to Stanley Cup Final
Predators coach Peter Laviolette didn't seem overly impressed that in guiding his team to a six-game elimination of the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference finals he became only the fourth coach in NHL history to lead three teams to the Stanley Cup Final. Laviolette, who won the Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 and led the Philadelphia Flyers to the Cup Final in 2010, joined Dick Irvin, Scotty Bowman and Mike Keenan in the small ranks of coaches who have led three teams to the Cup Final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArcaMax Publishing.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC