Peter Laviolette too busy coaching Preds to ponder history

In this June 19, 2006, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes coach Peter Laviolette celebrates with the NHL hockey Stanley Cup after Game 7 of the finals against the Edmonton Oilers in Raleigh, N.C. Laviolette is not one to waste precious time reflecting on how he feels about taking his third different NHL team to the conference finals. The coach is too busy trying to help the Nashville Predators bring the Stanley Cup championship to Music City.

