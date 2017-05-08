Hurricanes players not happy with decision to not participate in 2018 Olympics

Noah Hanifin's Twitter page has an American flag in the header, so you know how he feels about playing hockey for the U.S. After completing his second season with the Carolina Hurricanes, the defenseman has joined Team USA for the 2017 IIHF World Championship in Germany and France. Hanifin is one of seven Canes competing in the Worlds - Jeff Skinner has three goals in three games for Canada - and faced off against some Carolina teammates Monday when the U.S. took on Sweden in a preliminary round game.

