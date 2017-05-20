Germany stuns USA 2-1 at worlds; Cana...

Germany stuns USA 2-1 at worlds; Canada and Russia both win

9 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Winger Patrick Hager scored a late winning goal on his home ice as Germany stunned the United States with a 2-1 win on the opening day of the ice hockey world championships on Friday. Three minutes after the Americans had equalized through defenseman Connor Murphy, the Germans scored a scrappy second on a power-play with six minutes remaining.

