Free Agent Spotlight: Trade Deadline Pieces Ron Hainsey and Viktor...
For years, the Carolina Hurricanes have been sellers at the trade deadline, and this past year, Ron Hainsey and Viktor Stalberg were victims to this rebuilding strategy implemented by Ron Francis. Acquiring Scott Darling will hopefully solve the goalie turmoil, which should add plenty of legitimacy to a playoff run for the Hurricanes in 2017-18.
