Free Agent Spotlight: Should the Hurricanes Be Wild for Martin Hanzal?

Tuesday May 23

It had been all Phoenix heat for Martin Hanzal since he was drafted by the Coyotes in 2005, but when Minnesota was willing to give up first- and second-round picks for the big Czech center, he moved to the icy land of the Wild as the playoffs approached. He scored 13 points in 20 games to cap off his regular season with the Wild, and scored a goal in one of his five postseason appearances this playoffs.

