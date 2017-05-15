Free Agent Spotlight: Charlotte Checkers likely to keep a few free agents, but not all

The Charlotte Checkers made a memorable charge into a playoff spot in the last two months of the season, and as is typically the case with minor-league clubs they will likely lose a good number of the players who took them to the Calder Cup playoffs in the offseason. There are eight Checkers regulars who are under contract to the Carolina Hurricanes and will be unrestricted free agents in the summer.

