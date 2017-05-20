Four Hurricanes win gold medals for Sweden in Worlds
After missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for an eighth straight year, the Carolina Hurricanes had seven players compete in the IIHF World Championships. Four wound up with gold medals draped around their necks Sunday - forwards Elias Lindholm, Victor Rask and Joakim Nordstrom, and goalie Eddie Lack of Sweden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC