Four Hurricanes win gold medals for Sweden in Worlds

After missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for an eighth straight year, the Carolina Hurricanes had seven players compete in the IIHF World Championships. Four wound up with gold medals draped around their necks Sunday - forwards Elias Lindholm, Victor Rask and Joakim Nordstrom, and goalie Eddie Lack of Sweden.

