Darling eager to capitalize on chance...

Darling eager to capitalize on chance to start for Carolina

Wednesday

In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling guards the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. Darling is ready to be a starting goalie for the first time. The Chicago Blackhawks' longtime backup is taking over as Carolina's top option following his recent trade to the Hurricanes.

Chicago, IL

