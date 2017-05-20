Darling eager to capitalize on chance to start for Carolina
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling guards the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. Darling is ready to be a starting goalie for the first time. The Chicago Blackhawks' longtime backup is taking over as Carolina's top option following his recent trade to the Hurricanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC