Carolina Hurricanes: Choosing Between Eddie Lack and Cam Ward
The Carolina Hurricanes net is crowded after the addition of Scott Darling, so who stays with the Canes, Eddie Lack or Cam Ward? The acquisition of former Chicago Blackhawk's goalie Scott Darling signaled a real intention to shake up the situation in goal for the Carolina Hurricanes. The one-two punch of Eddie Lack and Cam Ward was needing a change and Darling looks like the solution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cardiac Cane.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC