Carolina Hurricanes: Choosing Between Eddie Lack and Cam Ward

The Carolina Hurricanes net is crowded after the addition of Scott Darling, so who stays with the Canes, Eddie Lack or Cam Ward? The acquisition of former Chicago Blackhawk's goalie Scott Darling signaled a real intention to shake up the situation in goal for the Carolina Hurricanes. The one-two punch of Eddie Lack and Cam Ward was needing a change and Darling looks like the solution.

