About Last Season: Ron Francis, Bill Peters, and the Coaching Staff

For general manager Ron Francis and the coaching staff of Bill Peters, Steve Smith, Rod Brind'Amour, and David Marcoux, last season was one in which their respective goals may not have aligned all that much. For Francis and his staff, last season was about icing as competitive of a team as possible while still remaining mostly fixated on the future that lies ahead of this team with its young core and stable of prospects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.