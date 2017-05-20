About Last Season: Lucas Wallmark, Va...

About Last Season: Lucas Wallmark, Valentin Zykov, Andrew Poturalski, ...

Read more: Canes Country

Among the group of players that got a short cup of coffee in the NHL this past season is Lucas Wallmark , Valentin Zykov , Andrew Poturalski , and Sergey Tolchinsky , a quartet of players who have varying ceilings and levels of potential impact on the organization moving forward. We only got a short look at these players down the stretch of the regular season, but we'll talk about their seasons as a whole, both in Raleigh and Charlotte, and discuss their futures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.

