About Last Season: Jeff Skinner Performance Review and Grade
Age: 24 NHL Seasons: 7 Games Played: 79 Scoring: 37g - 26a - 63p Ice Time: 17:44 all situations, 2:16 PP, 0:00 SH 5-on-5 Stats: 51.1% CF, 51.7% GF Contract Status: Completed fourth year of six-year, $34.35 million contract On a team with not very many players who were obviously ready to step up as leaders heading into this season, Jeff Skinner sure grew into that role in a big way this year. But I'll get to that, because there's something else I want to talk about first that sort of goes hand-in-hand with that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC