About Last Season: Jaccob Slavin Performance Review and Grade

Age: 22 NHL Seasons: 2 Games Played: 82 Scoring: 5g - 29a - 34p Ice Time: 23:26 all situations, 0:56 PP, 3:07 SH 5-on-5 Stats: 52.8% CF, 58.3% GF Contract Status: One year remaining on Entry Level Contract, RFA after 2017-2018. For a team that is certainly still considered young and growing, perhaps no player made greater strides in the 2016-2017 season than Jaccob Slavin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.