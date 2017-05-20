2017 Memorial Cup: Schedule, How to Watch, Details on Hurricanes Prospects in the Tournament
The Memorial Cup has been in full swing in Windsor, Ontario, this week, with round robin play starting four days ago, leading up to the championship game this Sunday, May 28th at 7:00. For Hurricanes fans, it's an event worth tuning in for given the prospects who are representing Carolina in the tournament.
