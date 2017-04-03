Watch: Jeff Skinner Tips Home His 33r...

Watch: Jeff Skinner Tips Home His 33rd to Tie the Game in Pittsburgh

The Carolina Hurricanes fell behind early in the Steel City, but the newly formed Skinner- Wallmark -Lindholm line tied the game at one before the end of the opening frame. It's Jeff Skinner who stole the goal away from Elias Lindholm , good for the selfish young man's 33rd of the season.

