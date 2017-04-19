The Carolina Hurricanes Are Sending Seven Players to the World Championships
After missing the playoffs for the eighth straight season, some of Carolina's best will be playing in the 2017 World Championships. A frustrating end to the season has surely left a sour taste in mouths of Hurricanes fans, coaches, and players.
