Storm Debris: The International Intrigue Edition

Let's get the obvious out of the way first: the Olympic hockey tournament in 2018 isn't going to be the same without NHL players being involved. Not that it's going to be a waste of time, but as a red-blooded American who looked forward to the involvement of Auston Matthews , Jack Eichel , Johnny Gaudreau , Zach Werenski , Justin Faulk , et al. in the red, white and blue, it's disappointing that the American team is more likely to be filled with the likes of, say, Jonathon Blum and Aaron Palushaj .

