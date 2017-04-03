Staal, Niederreiter lead Wild to 5-3 victory over Hurricanes
Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, left, of Switzerland, skates in to celebrate with Eric Staal and Zach Parise, right, following Parise's goal off Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. less Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, left, of Switzerland, skates in to celebrate with Eric Staal and Zach Parise, right, following Parise's goal off Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward in the first period of an ... more Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, top, of Switzerland, celebrates a goal by Zach Parise off Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward, lower right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC