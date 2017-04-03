Skinner, Faulk honored by Carolina PHWA
Two members of the Carolina Hurricanes have been honored in voting by the Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Jeff Skinner was named the team's Most Valuable Player for the first time, and Justin Faulk won the Josef Vasicek Award for cooperation with the local media.
