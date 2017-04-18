Seven Carolina Hurricanes players to ...

Seven Carolina Hurricanes players to participate at the 2017 IIHF World Championship

The Carolina Hurricanes are out of the playoffs - again - and that means that Canes players are headed overseas - again - to participate in the 2017 IIHF World Championship in Paris and Cologne, Germany. Seven Hurricanes are going to the tournament, which begins May 5, including four who were selected to play for Sweden.

