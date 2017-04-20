Senators goaltender Craig Anderson na...

Senators goaltender Craig Anderson named finalist for Masterson Trophy

Anderson, along with Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano and Carolina Hurricanes centre Derek Ryan were named the three finalists Monday for the award given "to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey." The local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted nominations for the Masterton Trophy at the end of the regular season with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

