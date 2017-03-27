Penguins hold on late, edge Hurricanes 3-2
Pittsburgh Penguins' Scott Wilson, left, pokes a rebound under the pads of Carolina Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack for a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner puts a rebound behind Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
