Noah Hanifin Added to 2017 U.S. Men's National Team
Noah Hanifin has been added to Team USA's roster for the 2017 IIHF Men's World Championship. This year's World Championship will be held from May 5 to May 21 in Cologne, Germany, and Paris, France.
