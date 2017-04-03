Nino Niederreiter's two goals lead Wi...

Nino Niederreiter's two goals lead Wild to victory over Carolina

Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter scored a goal past Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward in the first period. For the third time in franchise history and first time since winning the now-defunct Northwest Division in 2008, the Wild will have home-ice advantage in a playoff series when the Stanley Cup playoffs begin next Wednesday.

