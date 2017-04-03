Niederreiter leads Wild to 5-3 victor...

Niederreiter leads Wild to 5-3 victory over Hurricanes

19 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist to lead Minnesota to a 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night that clinched second place in the Central Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs for the Wild.

