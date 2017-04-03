NHL Will Not Participate In 2018 Winter Olympics

It's been expected for a while, but today it became official: the NHL will not be shutting down its season next year to accommodate participation in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. For many years the league and its owners have considered the Olympics a necessary evil that served to disrupt schedules and risk injuries to key players all without allowing the event to be marketed by the organizations that were loaning a valuable core of their success.

