Lindholm fitter this season, and it showed
Although appearances are deceptive, and it was a long season, Elias Lindholm seemed as fresh and fit Monday as he did when the Carolina Hurricanes began training camp in September. Last summer, Lindholm changed his offseason training regimen in Sweden and began working with Andreas Ohgrun, a personal trainer in Stockholm.
