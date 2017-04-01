Jason Spezza scored, Kari Lehtonen earned his third shutout of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 Lehtonen, Spezza lead Dallas past Carolina 3-0 Jason Spezza scored, Kari Lehtonen earned his third shutout of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oo2617 Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner breaks away from Dallas Stars' Gemel Smith during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. RALEIGH, N.C. - Jason Spezza scored, Kari Lehtonen earned his third shutout of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Saturday night.

