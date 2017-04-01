Lehtonen, Spezza lead Dallas past Carolina 3-0
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jason Spezza scored, Kari Lehtonen earned his third shutout of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Saturday night.
