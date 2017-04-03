Hurricanes recall Sergey Tolchinsky, reassign Andrew Poturalski to Charlotte

Andrew Poturalski has finished his two-game audition, and now the Carolina Hurricanes are giving Sergey Tolchinsky a similar cup of coffee as they enter the final weekend of the season. The Canes reassigned Poturalski, the Charlotte Checkers' leading scorer, back to the AHL on Friday and called up Tolchinsky for his second tour of duty in the NHL.

