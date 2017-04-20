Hurricanes, Dahlbeck agree on 1-year deal worth $850K The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to a one-year contract with defenseman Klas Dahlbeck Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pMlfHA Dahlbeck had two goals and four assists in 43 games this season while averaging about 14 minutes of ice time.

