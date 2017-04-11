Former Blackhawk Bryan Bickell sells Lakeview town home for $535,000

Former Chicago Blackhawks left wing Bryan Bickell , who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November and on Saturday announced his retirement from professional hockey, last month sold the four-bedroom Lakeview town home he owned with his wife for $535,000. Bickell, 31, was part of the Blackhawks organization for a decade, including playing during the 2010, 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup -winning seasons.

