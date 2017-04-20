Charlotte Checkers Roundup: Win And You're In
The Charlotte Checkers are holding on to a playoff spot by the skin of their teeth with a very important goal in mind: close out the next three games. Charlotte currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division over the fifth place Cleveland Monsters.
